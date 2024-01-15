Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ITW. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.
Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $253.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $76.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.06 and a 52-week high of $265.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $248.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.25.
Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.32%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ITW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.18.
Illinois Tool Works Company Profile
Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.
