Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,125 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,699 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Illumina were worth $6,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Illumina by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,648,935 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $500,926,000 after acquiring an additional 225,074 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,473,112 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $649,525,000 after purchasing an additional 544,786 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 268.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,113,230 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $427,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,186 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,912,714 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $386,751,000 after purchasing an additional 351,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,415,293 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $265,353,000 after purchasing an additional 60,656 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on ILMN. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $230.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. TD Cowen cut shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.86.

Illumina Trading Down 2.1 %

ILMN stock opened at $138.04 on Monday. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $238.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.01.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total value of $35,544.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,151.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

