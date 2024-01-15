ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on IMGN. HC Wainwright downgraded ImmunoGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.26 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Friday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on ImmunoGen in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair lowered ImmunoGen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.77.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen Stock Performance

Shares of IMGN opened at $29.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.14. ImmunoGen has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $30.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of -96.00 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.65.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $113.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.98 million. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 22.11% and a negative net margin of 25.56%. Equities research analysts forecast that ImmunoGen will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ImmunoGen news, VP Renee Lentini sold 219,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total transaction of $3,356,843.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other ImmunoGen news, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 19,517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $325,153.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,811 shares in the company, valued at $46,831.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Renee Lentini sold 219,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $3,356,843.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 634,795 shares of company stock worth $11,918,842 over the last three months. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of ImmunoGen

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the second quarter worth $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the third quarter worth $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the second quarter worth $47,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the second quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.