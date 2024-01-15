Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Impac Mortgage Trading Up 2.2 %
Impac Mortgage stock opened at $0.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.90. Impac Mortgage has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.05.
About Impac Mortgage
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Impac Mortgage
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/8 – 1/12
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- What are dividend payment dates?
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
Receive News & Ratings for Impac Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impac Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.