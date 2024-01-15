Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMHGet Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Impac Mortgage stock opened at $0.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.90. Impac Mortgage has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.05.

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending products through lending channels, retail, wholesale, and correspondent, and retains mortgage servicing rights and warehouse lending facilities.

