Insider Buying: Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:DPH) Insider Buys 155 Shares of Stock

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:DPH – Get Free Report) insider Ian Page purchased 155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,237 ($41.26) per share, with a total value of £5,017.35 ($6,395.60).

Dechra Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

DPH stock traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 3,866 ($49.28). The stock had a trading volume of 3,511,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,210. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,830.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,790.77. Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 2,473.32 ($31.53) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,145.84 ($52.85). The stock has a market cap of £4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15,472.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.80, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.85.

About Dechra Pharmaceuticals

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians. It operates through three segments: European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, internal medicine, and nutrition products supporting cats and dogs with various therapeutic conditions, such as allergies, obesity, heart, and kidney diseases.

