Insider Buying: ROK Resources Inc. (CVE:ROK) Senior Officer Purchases 35,000 Shares of Stock

ROK Resources Inc. (CVE:ROK – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jared Lukomski purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.30 per share, with a total value of C$10,325.00.

ROK Resources Stock Performance

ROK Resources stock traded down C$0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching C$0.29. 11,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,108. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.34. ROK Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.26 and a 52-week high of C$0.48. The firm has a market cap of C$63.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 0.36.

ROK Resources (CVE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$22.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$19.60 million. ROK Resources had a negative net margin of 15.32% and a negative return on equity of 11.90%. Analysts anticipate that ROK Resources Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

ROK Resources Company Profile

ROK Resources Inc operates as independent oil and gas company in Canada. It primarily engages in production, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas in Southeast Saskatchewan. The company is headquartered in Regina, Canada.

