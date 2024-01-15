Insider Buying: The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) Insider Buys 308 Shares of Stock

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG – Get Free Report) insider Sarah Sands bought 308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,869 ($62.07) per share, for a total transaction of £14,996.52 ($19,116.02).

The Berkeley Group Price Performance

Shares of LON:BKG opened at GBX 4,768 ($60.78) on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4,650.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4,287.72. The Berkeley Group Holdings plc has a one year low of GBX 3,634 ($46.32) and a one year high of GBX 4,980 ($63.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.49, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 3.57. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,132.54, a PEG ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.20.

Get The Berkeley Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Peel Hunt lowered shares of The Berkeley Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,450 ($56.72) price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 4,586.29 ($58.46).

About The Berkeley Group

(Get Free Report)

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development and ancillary activities in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.