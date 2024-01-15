Insider Buying: Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Major Shareholder Buys $100,636.00 in Stock

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 13,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.24 per share, for a total transaction of $100,636.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,592,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,252,081.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tilly's alerts:

On Friday, January 12th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 15,500 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.39 per share, for a total transaction of $114,545.00.

On Monday, January 8th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 30,302 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.19 per share, for a total transaction of $217,871.38.

On Friday, January 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 26,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.33 per share, for a total transaction of $190,580.00.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 6,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.52 per share, for a total transaction of $45,120.00.

On Thursday, December 14th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 30,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.36 per share, for a total transaction of $220,800.00.

On Tuesday, December 12th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 25,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.61 per share, for a total transaction of $190,250.00.

On Monday, December 4th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 53,500 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.84 per share, for a total transaction of $419,440.00.

On Thursday, November 30th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 34,500 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.31 per share, for a total transaction of $286,695.00.

On Monday, November 27th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 13,500 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.42 per share, for a total transaction of $113,670.00.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 19,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $159,600.00.

Tilly’s Stock Performance

TLYS opened at $7.40 on Monday. Tilly’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.84 and its 200 day moving average is $8.05. The stock has a market cap of $221.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.09 and a beta of 1.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tilly’s ( NYSE:TLYS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $166.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.19 million. Tilly’s had a negative net margin of 2.16% and a negative return on equity of 8.11%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tilly’s, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TLYS. Roth Capital cut shares of Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Roth Mkm cut shares of Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TLYS

Institutional Trading of Tilly’s

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Tilly’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 366.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,071 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 4,769 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Tilly’s by 818.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 8,188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Tilly’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, swim, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, and related equipment for skateboarding, snowboarding, and surfing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.