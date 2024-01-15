Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,216 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,935 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up approximately 1.4% of Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Intel were worth $4,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Intel by 98,521.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 178,121,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,956,394,000 after purchasing an additional 177,941,231 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 100,953.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,351,468,000 after acquiring an additional 51,083,262 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth $1,092,939,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Intel by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 74,806,869 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,501,537,000 after acquiring an additional 20,836,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth $626,573,000. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upgraded Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.39.

Intel Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.12. 27,587,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,323,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.73 and a twelve month high of $51.28. The company has a market cap of $198.66 billion, a PE ratio of -117.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.45.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -125.00%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

