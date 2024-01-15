International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stock Holdings Raised by Levin Capital Strategies L.P.

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 25.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,593 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 33,522 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines accounts for 2.8% of Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $23,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 18.3% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 7,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Boothe Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 5.6% during the third quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 9,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,296,000. Kades & Cheifetz LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 3.3% during the third quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.77.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $165.80 on Monday. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $120.55 and a 52 week high of $166.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 88.06%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

