International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on IGT. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Game Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.29.

NYSE IGT opened at $25.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.13. International Game Technology has a one year low of $22.30 and a one year high of $33.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.65 and a beta of 1.95.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.13. International Game Technology had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Game Technology will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in International Game Technology by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in International Game Technology by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,208,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,949,000 after buying an additional 594,552 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in International Game Technology by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 257,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,818,000 after buying an additional 5,648 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in International Game Technology by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 268,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,140,000 after buying an additional 44,761 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in International Game Technology by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 47,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 8,493 shares during the period. 44.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

