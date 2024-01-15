Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN) Shares Sold by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Free Report) by 50.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 300,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312,355 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $21.19 during mid-day trading on Monday. 161 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 702,239. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.22. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.94 and a twelve month high of $21.31.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.0851 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Bulletshares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.