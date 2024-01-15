Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP) Stock Holdings Lifted by IRON Financial LLC

IRON Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the quarter. IRON Financial LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 70,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $387,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 66,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 48,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSJP opened at $22.88 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.59.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.2186 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.46%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

