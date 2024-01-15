Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) Shares Sold by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 90,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,532 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $2,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 15,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 15,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 12,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMQ traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.72. 34,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,911. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.36. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.81 and a twelve month high of $24.04.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0517 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

