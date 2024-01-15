Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Holdings Lowered by Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises about 4.4% of Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $25,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 88.1% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth about $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $409.56. 39,594,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,342,820. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $395.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $377.46. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $273.89 and a 52 week high of $412.92.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.