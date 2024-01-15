Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Stockman Wealth Management Inc.

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 1,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 2,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 88,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,633,000 after buying an additional 4,066 shares during the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 43,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,534,000 after buying an additional 12,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $409.56. The company had a trading volume of 39,594,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,342,820. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $273.89 and a 1-year high of $412.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $395.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $377.46.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

