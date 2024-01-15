Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stake Raised by First American Trust FSB

First American Trust FSB increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 54.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 6.2% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 6,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,272,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 220.6% in the 3rd quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,156,000 after buying an additional 21,426 shares in the last quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 15.5% in the third quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 79.9% during the third quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 3,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $409.56. 39,594,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,342,820. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $395.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $377.46. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $273.89 and a 1-year high of $412.92.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

