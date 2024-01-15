Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Shares Bought by GraniteShares Advisors LLC

GraniteShares Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 387,627 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 14,870 shares during the period. Invesco Senior Income Trust accounts for 1.4% of GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VVR. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 86.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $39,000.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VVR remained flat at $4.08 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 845,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,967. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $4.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.95.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Announces Dividend

Invesco Senior Income Trust Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th.

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

