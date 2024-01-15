iPower (NYSE:IPW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

iPower Price Performance

NYSE:IPW opened at $0.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.69. iPower has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.75.

Get iPower alerts:

iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. iPower had a negative net margin of 10.17% and a negative return on equity of 40.67%. The company had revenue of $26.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.30 million. On average, research analysts expect that iPower will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iPower

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPW. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iPower in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iPower in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iPower by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 35,498 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in iPower by 21.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 430,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 76,583 shares during the last quarter. 2.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of consumer home, garden, and pet products for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers grow light systems; advanced heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.