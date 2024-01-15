iPower (NYSE:IPW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
iPower Price Performance
NYSE:IPW opened at $0.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.69. iPower has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.75.
iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. iPower had a negative net margin of 10.17% and a negative return on equity of 40.67%. The company had revenue of $26.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.30 million. On average, research analysts expect that iPower will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About iPower
iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of consumer home, garden, and pet products for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers grow light systems; advanced heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iPower
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/8 – 1/12
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- What are dividend payment dates?
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
Receive News & Ratings for iPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.