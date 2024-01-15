IRON Financial LLC Buys Shares of 1,325 Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

IRON Financial LLC bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PKG. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 141.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 270,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,805,000 after purchasing an additional 158,780 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 14,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,077 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PKG opened at $166.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.17. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $122.20 and a fifty-two week high of $171.61. The company has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $161.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.33.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 10.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 57.54%.

In related news, SVP Kent A. Pflederer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $603,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,217,685.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Kent A. Pflederer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $603,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,217,685.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total value of $1,499,400.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,622.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

PKG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.67.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

