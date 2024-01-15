IRON Financial LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

IRON Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF accounts for 2.0% of IRON Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. IRON Financial LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $3,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MOAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,986,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 128.7% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after buying an additional 37,256 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 30,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 7,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 416.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 22,624 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of MOAT opened at $83.80 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.84 and its 200-day moving average is $79.07. The company has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

