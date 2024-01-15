IRON Financial LLC Has $711,000 Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

IRON Financial LLC grew its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the quarter. IRON Financial LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in Allstate by 8.7% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 5,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Allstate by 36.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 63,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,872,000 after buying an additional 16,851 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Allstate by 19.3% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 63,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,046,000 after buying an additional 10,271 shares in the last quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the second quarter worth about $344,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in Allstate by 4.7% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 9,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allstate alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALL. StockNews.com raised Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Allstate from $160.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $141.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,483,093.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,426.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Allstate news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,483,093.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,426.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allstate Stock Performance

NYSE:ALL opened at $151.03 on Monday. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $100.57 and a 1 year high of $152.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.74 and a 200-day moving average of $121.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.42. Allstate had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $14.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.56) EPS. Allstate’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.89%.

Allstate Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.