IRON Financial LLC Invests $432,000 in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

IRON Financial LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHD. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,670,000 after buying an additional 15,509 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 226.2% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 55,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,000 after buying an additional 38,777 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 119.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 12,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 54.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

NYSE CHD opened at $97.65 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.63 and a 12-month high of $100.52. The firm has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.80, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.51.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on CHD shares. TheStreet downgraded Church & Dwight from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.63.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In other news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $432,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

