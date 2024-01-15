IRON Financial LLC Purchases 7,485 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

IRON Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 239.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,485 shares during the quarter. IRON Financial LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 71,854.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 526,000,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,631,900,000 after acquiring an additional 525,269,895 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,329,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,013 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,727,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,887,000 after acquiring an additional 143,757 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,721,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,011,000 after acquiring an additional 49,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,940,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,741,000 after purchasing an additional 80,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TAP shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.40.

NYSE:TAP opened at $63.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.87. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $48.49 and a 12-month high of $70.90.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 1.86%. On average, analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is 142.61%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

