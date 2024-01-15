IRON Financial LLC Raises Stake in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM)

IRON Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM – Free Report) by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares during the period. IRON Financial LLC’s holdings in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COM. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 7,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Narus Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 96,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Fundamentum LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fundamentum LLC now owns 93,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 87,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 73,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 5,268 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA COM opened at $27.78 on Monday. Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $27.56 and a 52 week high of $31.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.15.

Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (COM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Auspice Broad Commodity index. The fund tracks a broad-market index consisting of 12 commodity futures contracts, weighted by historical volatility, which can toggle to cash based on momentum. The fund will also hold short-term fixed income securities as collateral.

