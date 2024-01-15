IRON Financial LLC Sells 12,130 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

IRON Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 169,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,130 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF comprises about 4.6% of IRON Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. IRON Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $7,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC now owns 59,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 151,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,031,000 after acquiring an additional 21,146 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 9,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,301,000. Finally, Hoxton Planning & Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 265.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 110,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after acquiring an additional 80,068 shares during the period.

ISTB opened at $47.71 on Monday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $45.37 and a 12 month high of $47.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.68.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1459 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

