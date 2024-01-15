IRON Financial LLC Sells 300 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

IRON Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. IRON Financial LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SJM. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 339,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,531 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1,012.2% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 192,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,085,000 after acquiring an additional 175,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,666,000 after acquiring an additional 162,944 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Tarang Amin acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.05 per share, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Tarang Amin purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $125.05 per share, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $186,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,990.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

SJM opened at $129.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $119.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.32. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $107.33 and a 1 year high of $159.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of -2,158.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.27.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7,066.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded J. M. Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $160.00 to $129.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.08.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Articles

