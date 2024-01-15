IRON Financial LLC Takes Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

IRON Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $476,588,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 112.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,175,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $509,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,338 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,712,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,419,056,000 after acquiring an additional 874,625 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 213.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 888,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,367,000 after acquiring an additional 604,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 98,059.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 297,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,686,000 after acquiring an additional 297,120 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $249.08 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $229.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.12. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.03 and a twelve month high of $252.85. The company has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $2.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 113.37%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $241.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $226.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $266.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $247.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $232.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.56.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

