iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Shares Acquired by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 538,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155,309 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 5.8% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.45% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $54,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altiora Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. Altiora Financial Group LLC now owns 9,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 237,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,912,000 after buying an additional 20,552 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 21.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 124,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,517,000 after buying an additional 22,274 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,178,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management increased its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $100.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,557,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,237,767. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.04 and a 1 year high of $100.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.43.

