iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Shares Bought by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 538,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,309 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 5.8% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.45% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $54,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 474.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 681.8% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $100.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,557,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,237,767. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.04 and a 1 year high of $100.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.43.

