iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Stake Lessened by Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,884 shares during the period. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,547.6% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.9% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SHY stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $82.34. The company had a trading volume of 6,809,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,375,278. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.63 and a 200 day moving average of $81.20. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.48 and a fifty-two week high of $82.74.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.2597 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

