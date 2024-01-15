iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY) Position Reduced by Alaska Permanent Capital Management

Alaska Permanent Capital Management decreased its position in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 744,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,667 shares during the period. iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Alaska Permanent Capital Management owned 11.46% of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF worth $38,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMDY. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its position in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth about $238,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $320,000.

Get iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF alerts:

iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

CMDY stock opened at $46.83 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.69. iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF has a one year low of $46.17 and a one year high of $54.64.

About iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF

The iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Broad Commodity ETF (CMDY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity index. The fund tracks an index that holds futures contracts on a roll-cost optimized broad market commodity index. CMDY was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by Blackrock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.