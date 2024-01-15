iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Holdings Increased by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 227,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,980 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $14,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 265,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,911,000 after purchasing an additional 7,857 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,456,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

IEFA stock traded up $0.29 on Monday, reaching $70.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,062,527 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The company has a market capitalization of $102.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.71.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

