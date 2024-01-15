iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is First Interstate Bank’s 4th Largest Position

First Interstate Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 291,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 10.8% of First Interstate Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $125,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $478.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $463.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $449.64. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $382.37 and a 1 year high of $480.85.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.