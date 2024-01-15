iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,891,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,217 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 3.8% of Fifth Third Bancorp’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.24% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $812,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Interstate Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 291,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.0% in the third quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 245,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,616,000 after acquiring an additional 26,349 shares during the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 17.0% in the third quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 381,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,302,000 after acquiring an additional 55,398 shares during the last quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 95.4% in the third quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,077,000 after acquiring an additional 27,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 19.3% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $478.96 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $382.37 and a 1-year high of $480.85. The stock has a market cap of $370.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $463.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $449.64.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

