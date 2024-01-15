iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Semus Wealth Partners LLC

Semus Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Steph & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.4% during the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

AGG stock opened at $99.10 on Monday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.58 and a 52-week high of $101.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.01.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

