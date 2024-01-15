iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Shares Acquired by JMG Financial Group Ltd.

JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. owned about 0.18% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.4% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. VERITY Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 10,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 97,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.4% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $63.75 on Monday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.23 and a 1 year high of $64.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.78. The company has a market cap of $567.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.583 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

