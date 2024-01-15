iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Bought by IFG Advisors LLC

IFG Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 409,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,684 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 10.0% of IFG Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. IFG Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $28,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EFA. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Truefg LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 10,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.07. 11,329,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,094,645. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.68 and a twelve month high of $75.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.46.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

