iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Stake Increased by Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI India ETF comprises 4.8% of Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI India ETF worth $3,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 38.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI India ETF stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.96. 3,272,435 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI India ETF has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $38.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

