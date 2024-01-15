iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by Peterson Financial Group Inc.

Peterson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 32,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 4,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 6,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $193.23. 42,992,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,500,355. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $187.60 and its 200-day moving average is $184.52. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $205.49.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.