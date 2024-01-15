iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Stake Lessened by Tranquility Partners LLC

Tranquility Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $67,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,435,000. MWA Asset Management purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,153,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $114.42. The stock had a trading volume of 364,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,433. The company has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $97.40 and a 1 year high of $117.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.92.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

