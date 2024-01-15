iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Oakworth Capital Inc.

Oakworth Capital Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DVY. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 47.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $116.41. 402,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,733. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.34. The firm has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.66 and a fifty-two week high of $126.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $1.189 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

