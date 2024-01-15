iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Semus Wealth Partners LLC

Semus Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107,178.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,921,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,156,076,000 after purchasing an additional 75,850,258 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7,874.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,287,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,778 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $131,148,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,648,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,406,000 after acquiring an additional 823,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 73.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,286,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,648,000 after acquiring an additional 544,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $116.41 on Monday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.66 and a fifty-two week high of $126.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.34. The firm has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $1.189 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

