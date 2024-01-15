iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Sold by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. cut its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,402 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 338.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 16,748 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 34.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 208.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 14,557 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $243,000. 7.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $110.34. 1,531,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,944,511. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.85 and a fifty-two week high of $110.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.24.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.5039 dividend. This represents a $6.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

