iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by AlphaMark Advisors LLC

AlphaMark Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,711 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,619,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TIP traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $107.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,741,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,883,300. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.93 and a 200 day moving average of $105.39. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.74 and a 1 year high of $111.26.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

