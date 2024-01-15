iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Sold by IRON Financial LLC

IRON Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,483 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 0.9% of IRON Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. IRON Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,475,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,984,000 after buying an additional 1,756,829 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,926,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250,679 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 58,502,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054,649 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,372,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,528,000 after purchasing an additional 330,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 20,252,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869,115 shares in the last quarter.

BATS GOVT opened at $22.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.44.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

