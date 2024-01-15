iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Sold by Oakworth Capital Inc.

Oakworth Capital Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 650,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,737 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 1.3% of Oakworth Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Oakworth Capital Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF worth $14,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOVT. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,071,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 338,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,440,000 after acquiring an additional 10,375 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 406,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,132,000 after acquiring an additional 38,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 34.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 558,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,920,000 after acquiring an additional 142,658 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS:GOVT traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.99. The company had a trading volume of 5,254,687 shares. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.44.

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

