James Investment Research Inc. Acquires 27,633 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 91.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,633 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $3,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Sempra by 100.0% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in Sempra by 100.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Sempra by 119.9% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sempra during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Sempra during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.50 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sempra from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

Sempra Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Sempra stock traded up $0.57 on Monday, hitting $75.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,123,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,456,289. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.65 and a 200 day moving average of $72.14. Sempra has a twelve month low of $63.75 and a twelve month high of $81.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.73.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sempra will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.03%.

Sempra Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

