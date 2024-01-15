James Investment Research Inc. Acquires 438 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 163,671.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 480,424,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,733,932,000 after acquiring an additional 480,131,319 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Zoetis by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,630,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,380,578,000 after buying an additional 213,907 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Zoetis by 1.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,262,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,251,000 after buying an additional 167,641 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Zoetis by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,395,000 after buying an additional 2,796,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,031,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,104,000 after buying an additional 291,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ZTS shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.33.

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $198.94. 1,726,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,590,033. The stock has a market cap of $91.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.43, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.53. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.03 and a 1-year high of $201.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.24% and a return on equity of 52.22%. On average, analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,415 shares in the company, valued at $3,883,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $2,298,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at $10,052,116.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,883,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,346 shares of company stock worth $3,122,321. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

