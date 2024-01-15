James Investment Research Inc. Buys 1,829 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,451 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth about $27,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $146.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Johnson Rice cut ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.10.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE COP traded up $0.70 on Monday, reaching $111.70. 5,549,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,151,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.18. The company has a market cap of $132.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.23. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $91.53 and a 12 month high of $127.35.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.32 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 17.91%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 25.36%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

